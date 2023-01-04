CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Government reorganized three boards for the new year on Tuesday.

The board of commissioners reorganized and appointed John A. Sobel as chair and Mary Tatum as vice chair.

Board meetings will follow the same schedule with voting meetings taking place the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

The board will again hold non-voting, informational meetings on the first Tuesday of every month.

All meetings will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ conference room at the county’s Administrative Office building.

The Salary Board reorganized and appointed Sobel as chair, Tatum as vice chair and Controller Rob Edwards as secretary.

Meetings will take place the second Tuesday monthly at 10:30 a.m. prior to the commissioners’ meeting.

The board also set the raises for non-union, full-time salaried staff at $3,100/year and the non-union part-time salaried attorneys at $1,550/year.

Lastly, Retirement Board reorganized and appointed Commissioner Dave Glass as chair and Tatum as vice chair.

Edwards was also appointed as board secretary and Carol Fox as board treasurer.

Meetings will take place on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ conference room.