HYDE — What a way to welcome back the students, the community, and the fans to the 2023 portion of the Clearfield Bison basketball schedule. After taking home the Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament one week prior, the Bison had to get back to business in a big way, welcoming in their Mountain League rival Tyrone Golden Eagles into the confines of the Bison Gymnasium. What the fans got on this night was nothing short of excitement.

After falling behind early, the Bison took on a defensive stand that shut down Tyrone. Despite a rally, Clearfield would hold on to give the home crowd an exciting 61-59 win.

The first half was a back-and-forth run for both sides, with Tyrone getting a quick edge thanks to Ross Gampe putting eight points on the board, while Zac Legars added in another six. After the first eight minutes, the Golden Eagles held a slight 18-14 edge. The second quarter saw Clearfield starting to get their offense going, as Cole Miller started getting hot.

The senior star would actually account for all the scoring in the quarter, putting up 17 of his game-high 27 points. Still, the Golden Eagles held onto a three-possession lead, 39-31, heading into the locker room.

Clearfield’s offense did get going in the second quarter, but when both teams came out for the third, everything changed.

The Bison defense would stand up, get the rebounds, and on the opposite end the scoring came from deep range. Miller would put up a double-double effort, adding in 15 rebounds on the night. None came more critical than in the third, as Clearfield held Tyrone to just six points. What was an eight-point deficit suddenly became a 52-45 lead.

However, they were not out of the woods yet.

Tyrone would rally, as Legars would put up a pair of three’s, part of his team-high 19 points, in the frame. But, down the stretch, foul shooting became a key factor.

Clearfield only committed four fouls in the final quarter, forcing Gampe, to the line four times for some free throws. But, only one of the shots would fall.

By contrast, the Golden Eagles forced a few plus-one opportunities for the Bison. Miller, Morgen Billotte and Luke Pallo all took advantage of the chances given to them at the charity stripe. With seven opportunities, six of them would fall. Even with the rally by Tyrone, it was not enough as the Bison would hold on long enough to take home a tough victory in front of the home crowd.

Sitting at 6-2, the Bison are back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Bellefonte.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Tyrone 18 21 6 14 – 59

Clearfield 14 17 21 9 – 61

Tyrone – 59

Ashton Walk 4 3-3 11, Andrew Escala 1 1-2 3, Zac LeGars 8 0-0 19, Ross Gampe 5 4-9 14, Dravyn Crowell 3 0-2 7, Sam Crilly 1 0-0 3, Kendall Lehner 1 0-0 2, Eli Woomer 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23 8-16 59.

Clearfield – 61

Cole Miller 9 7-9 27, Andon Greslick 3 0-0 8, Morgen Billotte 3 2-2 10, Braison Patrick 1 0-0 3, Braylen Way 1 0-0 2, Kam Kushner 1 0-0 2, Anthony Lopez 2 1-1 7, Ev Maines 0 0-0 0, Luke Pallo 0 2-2 2. TOTALS 20 12-14 61.