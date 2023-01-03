BUTLER, Pa. — Officials at Excela Health (EH) and Butler Health System (BHS) on Tuesday announced they have finalized the joining of the two organizations, creating a new health system serving western Pennsylvania. The Definitive Agreement and other legal documentation had been submitted to the state and federal government for review. The transaction was made official on January 1st. “This […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/new-healthcare-system-is-official-butler-health-system-and-excela-health-finalize-transaction/