Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cream Cheese Scrambled Eggs. A quick & great-tasting breakfast! Ingredients 1 – 3 oz. package of cream cheese, softened 2 tablespoons half-and-half cream 8 eggs 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup real bacon bits 2 tablespoons butter Directions -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and […]

