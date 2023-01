George M. Wineberg, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away January 1, 2023 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born to the late Murry C. M. and Laura (Rhoades) Wineberg in Big Run. George was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He served as a medic with a M.A.S.H. unit with the United States Army. George was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/george-m-wineberg/