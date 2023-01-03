CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging Inc. (CCAAA) partnered again this year to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly.

Elderly citizens in the Clearfield and DuBois area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, benefited from the generosity of our small community.

Tags were also distributed for the grandchildren in the CSP (Caregiver Support Program). Several seniors are now caring for their grandchildren, and don’t have the extra funds to buy them Christmas gifts.

Many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs.

A total of 434 tags were distributed for local elderly and grandchildren of seniors that are caring for them.

More than $15,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure seniors stay warm in their own homes this winter.

The police department and the Area Agency on Aging teamed up with Family Dollar, Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe, Leyo’s Supermarket and South Side Subs to host the trees.

The employees of PennDOT, Mid Penn Bank and CNB Bank had their own tree and collected internally.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.