JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Over ten years ago, Chief Deputy Samuel Bartley started with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the guidance of Sheriff Carl J. Gotwald, Sr. Bartley grew up in Brookville and currently resides there with his wife and two daughters. He is a member of the Punxsutawney Republican Club, the Masonic Lodge, the Presbyterian Church Bowling […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/chief-deputy-bartley-announces-election-bid-for-jefferson-county-sheriff/