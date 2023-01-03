BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team opened the 2023 portion of their season on the road at Brookville and were manhandled by the Raiders 51-12.

The Tide only managed one win on the mat, that being a second period fall by 139 pounder Ryder Kuklinskie (5-3). At the time, that brought the Tide to within two at 14-12.

The host Raiders, now 9-1 on the season, then ran off seven wins in a row, including three falls and two forfeits to end the dual on a 37-0 run.

The Tide’s Austin Gilliland upped his record to 9-3 on the season when he opened the match with a forfeit win at 107. There was no match at 114.

The Tide (4-4) will be at home for the first time this season on Thursday night when they host Bellwood Antis (0-7) at 7:00 PM.