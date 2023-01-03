BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team opened the 2023 portion of their season on the road at Brookville and were manhandled by the Raiders 51-12.
The Tide only managed one win on the mat, that being a second period fall by 139 pounder Ryder Kuklinskie (5-3). At the time, that brought the Tide to within two at 14-12.
The host Raiders, now 9-1 on the season, then ran off seven wins in a row, including three falls and two forfeits to end the dual on a 37-0 run.
The Tide’s Austin Gilliland upped his record to 9-3 on the season when he opened the match with a forfeit win at 107. There was no match at 114.
The Tide (4-4) will be at home for the first time this season on Thursday night when they host Bellwood Antis (0-7) at 7:00 PM.
|Weight
|Summary
|BAH
|CAH
|107
|Varsity – Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|0
|6
|114
|Varsity – NO MATCH
|0
|6
|121
|Varsity – Jared Popson (Brookville) over Damian Brady (Curwensville) (TF 15-0 4:12)
|5
|6
|127
|Varsity – Owen Fleming (Brookville) over Dylan Deluccia (Curwensville) (Dec 7-5)
|8
|6
|133
|Varsity – Cole Householder (Brookville) FORFEIT
|14
|6
|139
|Varsity – Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) over Anthony Ceriani (Brookville) (Fall 3:23)
|14
|12
|145
|Varsity – Cieleski Brecken (Brookville) over Nik Fegert (Curwensville) (Dec 7-3)
|17
|12
|152
|Varsity – Burke Fleming (Brookville) over Alex Murawski (Curwensville) (Fall 1:30)
|23
|12
|160
|Varsity – Coyha Brown (Brookville) over Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) (MD 14-1)
|27
|12
|172
|Varsity – Easton Belfiore (Brookville) over Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) (Fall 1:26)
|33
|12
|189
|Varsity – Gavin Hannah (Brookville) over Chase Irwin (Curwensville) (Fall 3:18)
|39
|12
|215
|Varsity – Jackson Zimmerman (Brookville) FORFEIT
|45
|12
|285
|Varsity – Baily Miller (Brookville) FORFEIT
|51
|12