Ryan D. Crytser, age 18, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home. Born on January 6, 2004 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Edward A. and JoAnn Garthwaite Crytser. Ryan was a June of 2022 graduate of the DuBois Area High School. He enjoyed fishing, X-Box, computers, 3-D Printing and riding bikes with his […]

