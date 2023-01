John Landini, Jr., age 92, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, December 30, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on December 7, 1930 in Brockway, PA, he was the late son of John and Philomena Catalono Landini. On August 25th, 1956, he married the love of his life, Nellie (McCluskey) Landini in St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-landini-jr/