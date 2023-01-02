Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies. A gluten-free New Year’s treat! Ingredients 1/4 cup butter-flavored shortening 1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter 1 large egg 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce 3 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 cup white rice flour 1/2 cup potato starch 1/4 cup tapioca flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 3/4 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-gluten-free-peanut-butter-kiss-cookies/