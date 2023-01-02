This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Albert. Albert is an adult male Labrador Retriever/Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Albert is friendly, gentle, and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek at 814-375-0505 or visit Gateway Humane […]

