CLEARFIELD – A Hyde couple faces over 130 counts of animal cruelty charges after boxes of dead cats were found outside their apartment.

According to a news release issued by Lawrence Township police, officers were requested to assist the Clearfield County SPCA Dec. 30 at a Powell Avenue residence.

The animal welfare group had arrived there to make contact with Ana Elizabeth Houston, 32, and Thomas Duane Rowles, 36, concerning a cat issue.

Upon arrival, police discovered a stack of seven boxes outside the couple’s front door, which allegedly contained the bodies of 36 dead cats.

As part of the on-scene investigation, officers spoke with both Houston and Rowles, and reportedly found they had another 26 cats living with them.

The couple, however, “failed” to have the cats properly treated or cared for by a veterinarian and previously had 28 cats removed by Animal Matters of Clearfield County, police said.

The 26 living cats were removed from the apartment, and are now under the care of the SPCA, according to the release.

Houston and Rowles are charged with 36 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.