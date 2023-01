Sam Ishman served our country in the United States Army. Name: Samuel J. Ishman Born: April 12, 1940 Died: November 21, 2022 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Sam was a peacetime veteran, serving with the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was laid to rest in Lakelawn Memorial Park. Click here to view a full obituary. […]

