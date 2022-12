Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Aunt Erin’s Pecan Pie . Try Aunt Erin’s recipe to taste the best-ever pecan pie! Ingredients 1 cup light corn syrup 3 eggs 2 Tbsp melted butter 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 cup brown sugar 9-inch pie crust Directions -Beat the first six ingredients until well blended. -Pour into pie crust. -Bake at 350 degrees […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-aunt-erins-pecan-pie/