Mary Jane Adamson, 75, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1947 to Allen and Berna (Simpson) Ryen, in Indiana. Mary Jane enjoyed playing bingo at various fire halls in both Jefferson and Indiana counties. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-jane-adamson/