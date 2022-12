Jason G. Dixon, Sr., age 58, of Luthersburg, PA, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home. Born on July 25, 1964 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late James and Ruth “Dolly” (Gregory) Dixon. On June 30, 2007, he married Lisa (Sulin) Dixon. She survives. Jason was a welding supervisor at Gasbarre Products Inc for the […]

