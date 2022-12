Harold A. Johnson, 77, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, while a resident of Nelsons Golden Years in DuBois, PA. Harold was born on January 16, 1945, to the late William “Newt” and Mary (Knisley) Johnson in Ridgway, PA. He graduated from Ridgway Area High School with the Class of 1963 and proudly served with the […]

