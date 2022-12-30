CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way needs much more help from its community to reach the top.

In the weeks ahead, agency volunteers will strive to reach its 2022-23 community campaign goal of $200,000.

Currently, the agency, that supports so many others county-wide, sits at the 80 percent milestone.

“So, we’re asking for your help so we may help others of all ages,” expresses Wilson Fisher Jr., campaign vice chairman.

Donations may be sent to: Clearfield Area United Way, 18 N. Second St., P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Or, donors may give through PayPal at clearfieldareaunitedway.org and or contribute to the CAUW Legacy Fund.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Brenda Terry, Sue Rumfola, Kay Dell’Antonio (holding Sky), Fisher and Renee Kelley.