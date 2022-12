Cindy Helen McKay, 62, of Brockway, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her home. She was born October 31, 1960 in DuBois, the daughter of Neil and Lois (Williamson) Craft. Cindy was a graduate of Brockway Area High School, Class of 1978. Mrs. McKay was a homemaker and loved her kitties. Cindy is survived by her husband, David M. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cindy-helen-mckay/