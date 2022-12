Janet A. Keener, 69, of Rochester Mills, passed away December 27, 2022 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born on July 18, 1953 in Union City, PA the daughter of the late Chester and Lelia (Richards) Daley. On March 13, 1971 she married Thomas Keener, who survives. Retired, Janet worked for Mahoning Outdoor Furnace Manufacturing for 20 years. Janet enjoyed […]

