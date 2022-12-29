CLEARFIELD – A Hawk Run man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a woman’s home to take her baby.

Charles J. Wilkinson, 21, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass (two counts), kidnapping of minor and interference with custody of children (two counts), all felonies.

He’s also charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors, plus three summaries.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clearfield-based state police responded to a reported burglary in progress Dec. 16 in Morris Township.

Upon arrival at the scene, Wilkinson was in the street yelling at the victim and didn’t comply with verbal commands to place his hands behind his back.

“Wilkinson displayed erratic behavior and was believed to have been under the influence of drugs,” the affidavit states. Eventually he was detained and the victim detailed the incident for police.

She said she was inside her home when she heard yelling outside her window. This is when she saw Wilkinson yelling at some random person in a car.

She said it appeared he had stopped the vehicle, and when it sped away, he chased after it. She told Wilkinson to “go home and stop yelling.”

However, Wilkinson allegedly entered the victim’s residence and refused to leave, stating he was going to take the victim’s six-month-old baby.

Initially she said he walked by the child without even noticing and so she strategically positioned herself between Wilkinson and her baby.

She then tried to push Wilkinson out the door but was unable to close and lock it and he was able to force his way back inside saying the baby was his and he was taking it.

Because Wilkinson’s behavior was so erratic and aggressive, the victim said she feared he could severely hurt her child or even worse.

Wilkinson waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. He also had his bail modified from $100,000 monetary to unsecured.