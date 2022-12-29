Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of terroristic threats that occurred Dec. 24 at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop, Clearfield. Upon investigation, it was found that 51-year-old John C. McCully of Curwensville had entered the business where a relative was engaged in a verbal altercation with another employee. He allegedly brandished a handgun and placed it on the counter pointing in the direction of other employees. McCully is charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
- Police received a report of terroristic threats Dec. 27 at the Red Roof Inn, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, information was received that a Kansas man was threatening a female with a firearm. Upon arrival on-scene, it was found that he’d allegedly brandished the weapon as the victim walked her dog, threatening to shoot both the victim and the animal. He fled the scene but was found while work was being done on his semi-truck. Police obtained a search warrant for the man’s vehicle, which turned up a firearm. He was subsequently incarcerated in county jail and appropriately charged through the district court.
- Police reported a DUI occurred Dec. 28 on Collins Avenue, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, information was initially received regarding a female who was riding a motorized bicycle while apparently under the influence as she nearly caused a motor vehicle accident. Reportedly, the female entered a Collins Avenue home without permission, prompting the resident to call police. On-scene officers located 30-year-old Elizabeth Eles of Clearfield, who was allegedly “highly intoxicated” and had caused problems for the resident for “personal reasons.” Because she’d made “numerous threats” and was disorderly, she was taken into custody, police said. Though the resident didn’t pursue charges against Eles, she was placed under arrest with relation to DUI. She was transported to the township police station where she refused to provide a breath sample. Eles was then transported to her home and released to a sober person; she was charged with DUI, careless driving and public intoxication.