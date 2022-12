Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born December 26, 1962 in Brookville, Jefferson County to the late C. Ray and Marie (Zacherl) Droddy of Lucinda. After graduating from North Clarion High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served […]

