Dennis “Denny” Michael Shaffer, 78, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Punxsutawney, PA. He was born on November 3, 1944, to the late William Lee and Mayme (Bliss) Shaffer in DuBois, PA. Denny graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1962. He married his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dennis-denny-michael-shaffer/