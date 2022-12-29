CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. is seeking 30-35 talented actors of various ages to fill various roles for its production of Oliver.

All actors are encouraged to audition, regardless of experience or involvement at CAST.

There is no registration fee to audition for or be part of this production. Performances are March 16-18 and 23-25 at 7:30 p.m.

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker.

Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin.

When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in.

Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Auditions for youth ensemble (ages 8-18) are Jan. 2, from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Jan. 3 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Auditions for principal roles, other roles, and adult ensemble will be Jan. 2 and 3, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, and to sign up for a 30-minute audition slot, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/audition.

Auditions will take place on the CAST stage. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.

If you have any questions, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, e-mail ClearfieldArts@gmail.com, or call 814-765-4474.

Show organizers look forward to seeing everyone at auditions.