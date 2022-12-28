HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 23-25. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes. Troopers arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period. Troopers issued […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-7-killed-113-injured-in-crashes-over-christmas-holiday/