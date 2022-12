Jettie Rose Marie “Coo Coo Grandma” Lindemuth, age 85, of Allens Mills Road, Brookville, PA; (Hazen), died on Saturday December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville. Born of April 21, 1937 in McCarr, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Norman and Arvilla Mead Carroll. Retired, Jettie had been employed at Glass Containers, American Standard, Jacobs Rubber […]

