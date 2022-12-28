Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Pudding. An easy-to-make and tasty treat! Ingredients 4 teaspoons instant coffee granules 1 tablespoon boiling water 1-1/2 cups cold fat-free milk 1 package sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 cup reduced-fat whipped topping Additional whipped topping and chocolate wafer crumbs Directions -Dissolve coffee in boiling water; set aside. -In […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-cappuccino-pudding-3/