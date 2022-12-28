BROOKVILLE – Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of informative presentations on a variety of interesting topics throughout the community.

With each topic, guests will be provided with a delicious breakfast, enlightening discussions and great networking opportunities.

Gather on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 a.m. at Dirty Ehrma’s in Brookville for a breakfast presentation by the Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit.

The K-9 Search Unit is a volunteer organization that assists emergency personnel with locating lost and or missing persons.

The group will introduce their dogs, provide an overview of services, as well as answer any audience questions.

Reservations are required. Cost to add is $10 per person.

Please contact the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce for more information at 814-849-8448 or visit: www.BrookvilleChamber.com.