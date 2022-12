Bernadine Bennett, 95, formally of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Capri Gardens, Lewis Center, OH. She was born in Commodore, PA on April 14, 1927, to the late Byron C. and Eva (Gibson) Emert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard E. Bennett in 2015 and a daughter Bonnie K. Peters in […]

