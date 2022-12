William Damian Phillips Sr., 93, of Punxsutawney, passed away December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 30, 1929, in Punxsutawney the son of the late Nickolas and Elizabeth (Williams) Phillips. He joined the Army in 1946, served in the Pacific theater, and was discharged in 1947. He worked at Punxsutawney Beef and married Amanda Mallette in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-damian-phillips-sr/