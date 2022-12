Ronald Guy ‘Ronnie’ Porter, 50, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 10, 1972 in Clearfield, a son of Ronald and Margaret ‘Peg’ (Boyce) Porter. Ronnie loved being outdoors in the company of friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Duke and Mr. B. Ronnie loved to […]

