Macayla Ann Pisor, 24, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly December 25, 2022 at home. Macayla was born June 26, 1998 in Brookville. She was the daughter of John and Missy McGriffin Pisor. Macayla graduated from PA Cyber School. She worked at Universal Forest Products and Ageless Home Health Care. Macayla enjoyed spending time with her son, family and friends. She […]

