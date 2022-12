Helen R. Reich, 84, DuBois, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born March 31, 1938, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Anna (Kalwasky) McClintock. On December 1, 1957, she married Edward C. Reich at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in DuBois. He survives. Helen attended Sandy High School. She was employed as […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/helen-r-reich/