Harold J. “Pug” Seger, 83, of Rossiter, passed away on December 23, 2022 at his home. He was born in Rossiter on June 16, 1939 to Sherman and Robina (Johnson) Seger. Harold retired from Interstate Amesite and was a member of the Rossiter Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in his younger years he pitched for the Rossiter Miners […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/harold-j-pug-seger/