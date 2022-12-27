CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Students of the Month for November/December.

The CCCTC’s instructors chose one morning student and one afternoon student in their program as their Student of the Month.

Each month, the CCCTC is looking to recognize a student from each program who demonstrates characteristics CCCTC wants to see in school and work.

November/December students were chosen because they showed outstanding attendance in their program area.

A.M. Students

In the photo, from left in front, are Alexander Johnson, Curwensville; Gracie Ralston, Moshannon Valley; Zachary Sproull, Clearfield; Jaden Friend, Moshannon Valley; Kara LeGars, Curwensville; Taylor Shaffer, Curwensville; Sydney Yontonsh, West Branch; and Calli Manno, Clearfield Alliance Christian School.

In the back, from left, are: Hayvin Bumbarger, Clearfield; Damian Bennett, Curwensville; Wyatt Moore, Clearfield; Rhys Nestlerode, Curwensville; Dylan Henry, Curwensville; Vincent Stone, Clearfield Alliance Christian School; Logan Kyler, West Branch; and Caden Nymen, West Branch.

P.M. Students

In the front are: Lucy Norris, Clearfield, Kassidy Schmidt, West Branch; and Lydia Swatsworth, Curwensville.

Middle row are: Jarret Zattoni, Clearfield; Kate Beaulieu, Moshannon Valley; Jordan Vogel, Moshannon Valley; Danelle Pannebaker, Philipsburg-Osceola; Jacob Doran, Clearfield; and Darius Humberson, Curwensville.

Back row are Lance Morgan, Moshannon Valley; Nick Wolfinger, Philipsburg-Osceola; Aiden Shipley, Clearfield; Gabriel McCamley, West Branch; Hannah Reams, Moshannon Valley; and Evan Mann, West Branch.