Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bananas & Cream Bundt Cake. A fabulous dessert! Ingredients 1/3 cup shortening 1-1/4 cups sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1-1/4 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 3 medium) 2 cups all-purpose flour 1-1/4 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 cup sour cream 3/4 cup chopped walnuts Confectioners’ sugar […]

