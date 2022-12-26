CLEARFIELD – Students and instructor in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) recently earned their EPA Section 608 Universal Certification.

In the front kneeling, from left to right, are: Chase Roussey, West Branch Area High School, and Devyn Suhoney, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.

In the back row are: Skylar Warrick-Williams, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Isaiah Bloom, West Branch Area High School; Preston Putillion, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School; Lance Morgan, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Cooper Miller, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School; and Jonathon Dale, CCCTC HVACR instructor.

Missing from photo are Jaron Dotts, Moshannon Valley Area High School; Derek Neidrick, Moshannon Valley Area High School; and Isaiah Shimmel, Moshannon Valley Area High School.

