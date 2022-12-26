CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Fraternal Order of Eagles has made $15,000 worth of donations to local police and fire departments in lieu of the holidays.

“The Fraternal Order of Eagles’ moto is ‘People Helping People,’ which is fitting for these donations that go to our local police and fire departments,” says F.O.E. 812 Secretary Justin Hainsey.

“Our organization hopes these donations help our policeman and firefighters better serve our local communities.”

Donations include $3,000 to the new Clearfield Regional Police Department, and $1,500 each to the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office, Clearfield Borough Fire Department, Lawrence Township Station 5 (Mill Road), Lawrence Township Station 7 (Glen Richey), Hyde Volunteer Fire Company, BJW Volunteer Fire Company, Lecontes Mills Volunteer Fire Company and the Goshen Township Volunteer Fire Company.