CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fundraiser to benefit eight local organizations who support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fundraiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,570 that was divided among the eight local organizations. The fundraiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown presenting the $1,071 check to representatives of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Meals on Wheels program are, from left: Mary Rose and Tristan McGuire, members of the CEA Community Outreach Committee; Joshua Bush, Clearfield County AAA fleet dispatcher; Steve Harmic, Clearfield County AAA director of public relations and communications; Michele Moyer, CEA Community Outreach Committee chairperson; and Mandy Wolfel, CEA Community Outreach Committee member. Not shown are committee members David Wright, Nick Walker, Bethany Baughman, and Leann Adams.