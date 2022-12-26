CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. (Photos above by Gabe Troup.) According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the death has been ruled accidental. […]

