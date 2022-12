Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli & Potato Soup. Make this healthy and delicious soup for your New Year’s Eve meal! Ingredients 3 cups cubed peeled potatoes 1 medium onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth 1 cup water Dash pepper 1/8 teaspoon salt 3 cups frozen broccoli florets 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1/3 cup […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-broccoli-potato-soup-3/