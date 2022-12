Joanne Elizabeth (Larkin) Bienz, age 82, of Melanie Hollow Lane, Fredericksburg, VA, died unexpectedly, Monday, December 19, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living of Fredericksburg, VA. A daughter of the late Charles & LaJune (Sexton) Larkin, she was born on March 16, 1940 in Benezett, PA. Joanne is survived by: two children, Mark (Rachelle) Bienz of Fredericksburg, VA and Thomas Bienz […]

