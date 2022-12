Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Honey-Beer Braised Ribs. Tender & Delicious! Ingredients 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1 teaspoon pepper 3/4 teaspoon salt 6 pounds pork baby back ribs 1/4 cup honey 1 – 12 oz. bottle dark beer 1/4 cup cider vinegar 1 – 18 oz. bottle barbecue sauce Directions -Combine the brown sugar, pepper, and salt; rub […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-honey-beer-braised-ribs/