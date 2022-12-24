CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West is currently closed between Strattanville and Clarion due to a multi-vehicle crash. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The crash involves multiple tractor-trailers and passenger cars. According to Tina Gibbs, PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator, Interstate 80 westbound is closed between Exit 70: US 322 – STRATTANVILLE and Exit 62: PA […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-i-80-westbound-closed-between-strattanville-and-clarion-due-to-multi-vehicle-crash/