Do you have a friend in your life who’s recovering from an addiction? Lift their spirits with one of these caring and considerate gift ideas.

Addiction impacts millions of people worldwide, and it’s not a moral fault but a serious illness. Coping with and recovering from addiction takes a great deal of conscious effort and support from loved ones.

If you have a friend or family member in recovery from addiction and you’re struggling to choose a thoughtful gift for them, use this guide to inspire you. Show your loved one you’re in their corner and always a source of support.

Fidget Toys

One of the everyday struggles for individuals recovering from addiction is finding something productive and safe to do with their hands. You can help them keep their hands occupied with small gadgets, like a fidget spinner, a Rubik’s cube, or a stress ball.

A Journal

Writing down thoughts and feelings in a journal or diary is commonly recommended by addiction recovery experts. Give your loved one a safe and private space to jot down their thoughts and untangle unhealthy patterns in their life.

Top Tip:

Some journals are structured with meditation exercises and self-help practices to guide the writer toward healthy thought patterns. Consider picking up one of these custom journals.

Exercise Accessories

Many people in recovery from addiction throw themselves headfirst into working out. Exercise keeps the mind and body fully occupied, so there’s less time and energy to think about the object of an addiction. Encourage your loved one to prioritize their physical health with a variety of exercise-related accessories, such as:

A yoga mat

A large water bottle to encourage hydration

A set of dumbbells

An exercise tracking wristband

Lotus Flower Jewelry

Did you know the lotus flower is a common symbol of recovery? The life cycle of the lotus involves growing deep roots in muddy, murky water. The stem rises up through mud and dark water before the bloom bursts open at the water’s surface. Looking at the lotus’s growth cycle teaches us lessons about recovery and perseverance.

Give your loved one a necklace, bracelet, or ring with a lotus flower symbol on it to remind them of their own recovery journey.

Your Time

Individuals in recovery from addiction often feel isolated from their friends when they first start their journey, especially if many of their friends partake in activities the individual is trying to avoid. It can be challenging to find safe friends and activities that keep them occupied.

If your friend has recently decided to begin the recovery process, offer to spend time with them by going for walks, doing a spa day together, going to the movies—anything to keep their mind off their addiction. Your friend will appreciate the time you spend encouraging their recovery.

If you have a friend in recovery from addiction, choosing the perfect gift can be a challenge. But it truly is the thought that counts. Think of their health and happiness as you shop, and don’t forget that the gift of your time is as greatly appreciated as any wrapped present.