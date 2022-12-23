JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on interstates in the northwest region of the state. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) A Tier 1 vehicle restriction with a speed reduction to 45 mph and commercial vehicles in the right lane only is […]

