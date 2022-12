Mary Jolene Hill, 63, passed away December 20, 2022 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital surrounded by family. She was born February 17, 1959 in Rochester, New York to the late Mario (Sue) Gianforte and Sandra (Louis) Harvey. She married the love of her life, James Hill, who survives on June 4th, 1977. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-jolene-hill/