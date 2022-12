Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Snickers-Apple Salad. Creamy, Sweet & Delicious! Ingredients 1-1/2 cups cold 2% milk 1 – 3.4 oz. package instant vanilla pudding mix 1 – 8 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping, thawed 4 large apples, chopped 4 – 2.07 oz. Snickers candy bars, cut into 1/2-inch pieces Directions -In a large bowl, whisk milk and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-snickers-apple-salad-2/